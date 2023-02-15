The University of Hawaiʻi announced on Wednesday that the application period for the next athletics director has opened.

UH President David Lassner has appointed a seven-person search advisory committee to assist in the search. The committee will be co-chaired by UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno and Susan Eichor, president and chief operating officer of the companies of aio.

The position is now publicly posted here.

Applicants are asked to submit application materials by March 10, 2023. Interviews will then take place soon there after.

Lassner, expects to make a recommendation to the Board of Regents for consideration of approval at their scheduled May meeting.

In addition to Bruno and Eichor, the other committee members are:

Laura Beeman, UH women’s basketball head coach

Albert D.K. Chee, vice president of retail marketing & community relations for Island Energy and former chair, ʻAhahui Koa Ānuenue

Sabrina McKenna, Hawaiʻi Supreme Court associate justice and former UH student athlete

Scott Sinnett, UH Manoa faculty athletics representative and professor of psychology

Charlie Wade, UH men’s volleyball head coach

Facilitating the search as an ex-officio member of the committee is Debra Ishii, UH Manoa search advisory committee support.