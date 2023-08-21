The mystery surrounding the University of Hawaii football team prior to its season opener on Saturday is something akin to 2018, with striking similarities between the 2023 Rainbow Warriors and the shape the program was in five years ago.

Hawaii won three games in 2017, due in part to a lack of identity on offense. The following spring, its former quarterback-turned-head coach, Nick Rolovich, decided to dip into the program’s past and commit to the run-and-shoot offense, bringing in former QB coach Dan Morrison to help install it.

History repeated itself in Timmy Chang’s first season at the helm in 2022. The Rainbow Warriors went 3-10, and with spring practice beginning early in 2023, the team got an early start in its run-and-shoot revival, spearheaded by Chang, who will also call plays moving forward. Morrison was also in town on a temporary basis for the first half of fall camp as the ‘Bows continued their installation.

In 2023, only one player on UH’s offense remains from the 2018 team in interior lineman Solo Vaipulu, thanks to an extra season granted because of COVID-19 and a redshirt year in 2022. He too sees the similarities between Hawaii’s 2018 and 2023 squads and the mystique around them heading into Week 0 of the college football season.

Hawaii raced to a 6-1 start in 2018, surprising many, but finished 8-6 overall. Nonetheless, the Rainbow Warriors notched the program’s first winning record since 2010.

“Coach Chang and them coming back to the islands, it really sparked the brotherhood back on this team and everything,” Vaipulu told KHON2.com. “It’s starting to feel like how it was in 2018, 2019 with more of and edge and everything. I’m just grateful for the opportunities and blessed with a good team.

“I see some big similarities in the offense. I see no limits in this team. We’re starting to grow in our faith. … I feel like we’re going to do bigger and better things.”

Vaipulu, a 2018 graduate of California powerhouse Corona Centennial, impressed in the Polynesian Bowl but only had one committable offer by the time signing day rolled around.

He instantly gave Hawaii a sizable return on its investment, starting all 14 games at right guard as a true freshman, becoming an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection in 2018.

“I had three offers out of high school but two of them got pulled so UH was my only offer. I just wanted to take it as a blessing and an opportunity,” Vaipulu said. “To describe my career here, it’s been good. I’ve met a lot of brothers and everything and it changed my aspect on life and stuff. I really grew in my spiritual faith in God and just grew as a person, bigger and better as a person, more so as a person. Even on the field, I grew.”

Vaipulu played in 10 out of a possible 15 games in 2019, starting nine of them. In 2020, he started all nine of the team’s games. After starting eight of the nine games he played in during the 2021 season, he appeared in just four games in 2022, which allowed him a redshirt.

“At first it was hard, just something I had to do that I wasn’t used to doing, which was stay on the side and support my brothers,” Vaipulu said of the 2022 season. “With help and support from my coaching staff and brothers, from God and my family, I was able to just learn and take it as a learning curve. I just learned to play my part no matter what, whether it’s on the field on cheering on the sideline for my brothers. It was bigger than me; it was the team rather than me. I understand it was bigger than just me.”

Hawaii’s Week 0 depth chart released on Monday afternoon listed Vaipulu as the backup center heading into the season. He has also taken multiple reps at H-Back heading into his final college season. As a super senior, he also hopes to become more of a leader in the offense.

“I’m trying to be more vocal. I’m not more of a vocal guy, I’m more of just a do my job in there, but just trying to bring along the guys and the young guys, it’s about being a better football player and just being a better football player in general and building a relationship with God,” he said.

The run-and-shoot was new to many of the players on the UH roster in the beginning of 2023, but not all. With players on offense such as Jonah Panoke, Koali Nishigaya and Eliki Tanuvasa playing in the offense in high school at Saint Louis, an effort was made during summer workouts to close the gap between players who were experienced in the offense and those who weren’t.

In addition to their work on the field, the Rainbow Warriors have pored through tape of past teams that have executed the run-and-shoot to near perfection, particularly the 2006 and 2007 squads that featured the likes of Colt Brennan, Ryan Grice-Mullen, Jason Rivers and Davone Bess.

But as it pertains to current members of the team who played in the offense for UH, Vaipulu is the only one on the team who can claim he’s done so extensively. In Year 6 of his college career, he hopes to do his part in bridging generations of Rainbow Warriors hoping to adequately perform, and ultimately sustain, an offense that is synonymous with better days surrounding the program.

“I’m just grateful for my last year. It’s all God’s plan. I didn’t expect to be here six years but here I am going into my sixth season,” Vaipulu said. “I’m just trying to not leave any stone unturned, just trying to go after it. Whatever’s open, whatever opportunities with this team and see how far we can go.

“I feel real comfortable, especially having coach Chang, coach (Roman) Sapolu behind us being our mentors and everything. It’s exciting to get back to the offense I started my college career with. Just excited to get it going and we’ll see how it goes.”