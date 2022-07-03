Evan Silberstein was recently named the official head coach of the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team earlier this week, getting the interim tag removed after serving in a temporary role in the spring.

Silberstein guided the Rainbow Wahine to a 24-17 mark in 2022, which ended with a first-round exit to Loyola Marymount in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in May.

“It’s exciting, it’s relieving,” Silberstein told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It’s a feeling of support that I get to be connected with not only administration, but also with the student-athletes and recruits and things like that. It puts a little bit more of an officiality.

“I was hopeful that it was inevitable but up until it’s done, you just want to keep doing the right thing.”

Silberstein has been at UH since 2015, back when he was an assistant on Jeff Hall‘s staff. His goal is to get the BeachBows back to where they where in 2017 and 2018. In both of those seasons, the ‘Bows won the Big West Conference and finished third nationally.

“We want to win the Big West championship really bad. We had three in a row and Cal Poly has now squeaked three in a row. This year we’re going to actually going to be hosting the Big West championships, so the really big vision in this first year is to be able to deliver the Big West championship.

“We want to activate the community. We believe that we have the best fans in the world. Building the brand, building the sport in the community is a big focus.”