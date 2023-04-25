The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team had its star player and head coach honored by the Big West Conference on Tuesday.

Jakob Thelle was named the Big West Player of the Year, while Charlie Wade was named the Big West Coach of the Year.

Thelle, a senior setter from Norway, won the award for the second year in a row.

Wade also wins the award for the second time in a row.

The Rainbow Warriors will play in the NCAA semifinals on May 4 against an opponent to be determined. Stay with KHON2 as this developing story will be updated.