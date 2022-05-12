The celebration tour continues for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team.

What: Trolley Ride & Downtown Rally 🏆

When: Tuesday, May 17

Where: Downtown, Ala Moana, Waikiki



Multiple events in Honolulu will be held for the Rainbow Warriors, who won their second consecutive national title last Saturday.

On Tuesday, May 17, the ‘Bows are set for proclamations from Governor David Ige at Washignton Place and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale in the late morning.

Following that, the team will have a downtown celebration at the corner of Bishop and South King Street at approximately 12:10 p.m., which will last for about an hour.

The Rainbow Warriors will close their day with a trolley ride through the Ala Moana and Waikiki areas before arriving back on the UH-Manoa campus.