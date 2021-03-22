UH men’s volleyball still No. 1

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was voted No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches top 15 poll on Monday, marking the fourth straight week the Rainbow Warriors were named the top team in the country.

Hawaii (7-0) received 15 of 16 first-place votes, while BYU (12-2) received the other.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors were idle last week but are set to face UC San Diego at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be the first home matches for the ‘Bows in over a year. Both games are not open to fans but will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.