On Saturday, a handful of University of Hawaii men’s volleyball players and coaches held a clinic at 808 Hale in Kapolei.

The camp was open to youth volleyball players aged 14 to 18.

UH men’s assistant coaches Milan Zarkovic and Chad Giesseman served as the clinic coaches, while players Jakob Thelle, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Filip Humler and Spyros Chakas served as guest coaches.

It was one of the final Hawaii outings for Thelle and Mouchlias as both graduated from UH-Manoa and are set to depart the islands in order to start professional careers in Europe.

Humler also graduated and exhausted his college eligibility but anticipates staying on the islands.

Meanwhile, Chakas will return for his senior season in 2024.