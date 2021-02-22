UH men’s volleyball star Rado Parapunov reaches 1K milestone in sweep over UC Irvine

Rado Parapunov reached the 1,000 career kill mark as the No. 2 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 8 UC Irvine 25-14, 25-13, 28-26 on Monday evening.
Parapunov finished with a game-high 15 kills as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 2-0. Unlike Sunday’s season opener, the ‘Bows breezed through the first two sets with relative ease before staving off multiple set points in the third set to complete the sweep. Colton Cowell added 10 kills, while setter Jakob Thelle dished out a game-high 31 assists and tied Gage Worsley with a game-high eight digs.
Joel Schneidmiller led the Anteaters (0-2) in kills for the second night in a row with 11.
The Rainbow Warriors will remain in Southern California for a pair of matches against Big West Conference newcomer UC San Diego, starting on Wednesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. HST.