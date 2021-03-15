UH men’s volleyball star Rado Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week

After leading No. 1 Hawaii to a road sweep over No. 3 UC Santa Barbara, senior opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West’s Player of the Week on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-0) won all three games over the Gauchos (4-3), with Parapunov leading UH in kills in all three, with a total of 52 for the week.

The Player of the Week honor adds to Parapunov’s growing list of accolades, which includes two straight seasons of being named an AVCA first-team All-American. Parapunov was also named the Big West Player of the Year in 2020.



Additionally, middle blocker Patrick Gasman was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Week after posting 19 blocks in 10 sets.

UH has a bye this week and will host UC San Diego for its first home match of the 2021 season on March 26 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the game will not be open to fans but will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.