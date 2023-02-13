After a pair of road sweeps against Stanford over the weekend, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team retained its unanimous No. 1 ranking in the NVA/AVCA men’s national collegiate coaches poll on Monday.

At 9-0, the Rainbow Warriors are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country, joining No. 5 Grand Canyon (11-0) and No. 15 Charleston (11-0).

This week, the ‘Bows return home to start a five-week homestand, starting with Concordia Irvine on Thursday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Additionally, UH standouts Dimitrios Mouchlias and Guilherme Voss were honored by the Big West Conference with Player of the Week awards on Monday.

Mouchlias was named Offensive Player of the Week after accumulating 29 kills in the two wins over the Cardinal, earning his first weekly honor of the 2023 season.

Voss was named Defensive Player of the Week after a team-high 1.67 blocks per set to go with 11 kills on 17 errorless swings.