UH men’s volleyball retains No. 1 ranking

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the latest NVA/AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll released on Monday.

Despite being idle last week, the Rainbow Warriors (4-0) received 15 of 16 possible first-place votes, while No. 2 BYU (8-2) received the other.

Last week, the Rainbow Warriors were ranked No. 1 for the first time in the 2021 season.

The ‘Bows are set for a three-game series at No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (4-0), which begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. HST.