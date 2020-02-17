UH men’s volleyball remains No. 1, Guilherme Voss named Big West Freshman of the Week

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained No. 1 in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II poll released on Monday.
The Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 14-0 overall with a pair of sweeps at No. 12 Stanford last weekend, earned 12 of 16 first place votes. BYU (13-0) earned the remaining four. The ‘Bows and Cougars will meet for a pair of matches at the Stan Sheriff Center on March 5-6.
The ‘Bows are off this week and will play a pair of matches against Nittaidai of Japan on Feb. 26 and 28.
Also, middle blocker Guilherme Voss was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil native registered 10 kills and nine blocks in the two wins over the Cardinal.