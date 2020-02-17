UH men’s volleyball remains No. 1, Guilherme Voss named Big West Freshman of the Week

The University of Hawai'i softball team (4-7) split their final doubleheader of the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine came from behind late to defeat Bradley, 8-5, but came up just short against Loyola Marymount, 6-5 in their tourney finale at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park.

Hawai'i 8, Bradley 5

Bradley got out of the gates fast, scoring two runs in the top of the first on a two-RBI single by Kealia Wysocki.

The Rainbow Wahine were able to cut their deficit in half on an RBI groundout to short by Maya Nakamura which allow Brittnee Rossi to score.

After a scoreless second inning for both sides, the Braves posted one run in the third. With runners at the corners, an error on the second baseman allowed Bradley to take a 3-1 lead.

Hawai'i started the third inning red-hot. Callee Heen led off with a triple and Angelique "Cheeks" Ramos followed by blasting a two-run home run. It marked her third home run of the season.

With two outs and the bases full of Braves, Bradley scored one run on an error on the shortstop to go up 4-3. Bradley then went up 5-3 in the sixth on an RBI single by Taise Thompson that drove in Vicki Zaluske.

Hawai'i then erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to catch and overtake the Braves. Nakamura led off with a walk. After a pitching change, Heen got a sinlge and Ramos flew out to right. Ka'ena Keliinoi reached on an error on the pitcher to load the bases for Rachel Sabourin who picked up an RBI single as Nakamura crossed the plate. After another pitching change for Bradley, the bases were still loaded for Sammie Ofoia who hit into a fielder's choice to short which allowed Heen to score. Pinch hitter Merilis "Mama" Rivera drew a walk to load the bases again. Rossi was then plunked to force Keliinoi home. Nawai Kaupe then came through with a single that scored both Ofoia and Rivera to give UH an 8-5 lead.

Bradley was able to get a runner on in the top of the seventh, but a 5-4-3 groundout double play ended the inning and the game.

It marked UH's second straight come-from behind win.

Hawai'i's Ashley Murphy earned the complete game win to improve to 2-3. She allowed five runs on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Bradley's starting pitcher, Morgan Radford allowed three runs on five hits in two-plus innings of work. Taise Thompson threw the next three innings giving up a run on two hits with three walks and three strike outs. . Emma Jackson suffered the loss in relief, allowing three runs on two hits in a third of an inning. Grace French got the final two outs after allowing a run and a hit.