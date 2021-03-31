‘Bows men’s volleyball motivated for first meeting with ‘The Beach’ since 2019 national title game

Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade chooses not to remember much about the last time his program played against Long Beach State.

The Beach and the ‘Bows last met in the 2019 national championship game at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, and were clearly the two best teams in collegiate volleyball at the time. After winning the first set, the Rainbow Warriors lost the last three. Hawaii went 28-3 that magical season, with all three losses coming against LBSU.

“We lost in four,” Wade recalled. “I didn’t like it very much.”

With all that’s changed in the world since then, Wade and the Rainbow Warriors are still seeking the program’s first-ever national title. Hawaii’s 2020 team seemed primed to return to the national title game before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. The 2021 ‘Bows return the main core from the 2020 team and are currently No. 1 in the country at 9-0.

When asked about the team’s last meeting against Long Beach State, the game itself seems like a distant memory to UH senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman.

“That is a long time ago. I didn’t even think about that, we didn’t even play them last year,” Gasman said. “Volleyball’s a small world and I know all those guys but thinking about that, that definitely gives us motivation that some of the younger guys on the team I guess don’t have that me, Rado (Parapunov), Gage (Worlsey), Colton (Cowell) bring to the court this week to motivate ourselves to play our best volleyball.”

The 2021 edition of The Beach is No. 7 in the country at 3-1. Although Wade pointed out that LBSU will no longer have star players such as Kyle Ensing, former AVCA player of the year Josh Tuaniga and two-time AVCA Player of the Year TJ DeFalco like it did in 2019, the matchup will still be a formidable early season challenge.

“There’s some great history between the two programs and played a lot of meaningful matches and this week should be no different,” Wade said.