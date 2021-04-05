UH men’s volleyball ranked No. 1, Parapunov and Worsley earn Big West weekly awards

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 ranking in the NVA/AVCA Division I-II coaches poll on Monday for the sixth consecutive week.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 11-0 for the 2021 season after an eventful two-match sweep over Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

UH senior opposite Rado Parapunov earned Big West Conference Player of the Week honors after having totaling 44 total kills over the weekend, leading the ‘Bows in that category for both games. It was his third time earning the award this season.

Meanwhile, libero Gage Worsley earned Big West Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after having 14 digs on Friday and following it up with a career-high 17 digs on Saturday.

Hawaii will hit the road for a pair of matches at Cal State Northridge. The two-game series begins on Friday at 1 p.m. HST.