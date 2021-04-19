UH men’s volleyball ranked No. 1 nationally ahead of Big West tournament; Parapunov wins conference POW

For the eighth week in a row, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors closed out the regular season 15-0 overall and 10-0 after a weekend sweep over UC Irvine.

Hawaii is hosting this week’s Big West Conference, which runs from Thursday to Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The ‘Bows earned a first-round bye as the top seed and advance to Friday’s semifinals, which begins at 7 p.m. UH will take on the winner of Thursday’s Cal State Northridge-UC San Diego first round matchup.

Additionally, opposite Rado Parapunov won Big West Player of the Week for the fifth time this season and second week in a row after registering 38 kills against the Anteaters over the weekend, including 25 on Friday.