UH men’s volleyball ranked No. 1 for third consecutive poll

For the third consecutive poll, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll released on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-0 for the 2022 season with consecutive sweeps over Edward Waters over the weekend.

Hawaii received 16 of the 19 possible first-place votes.

UH has its annual alumni game on Friday before traveling to Indiana for a road series at Ball State that begins on Jan. 29.