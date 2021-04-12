UH men’s volleyball ranked No. 1 for seventh straight week as Parapunov and Voss earn weekly BWC honors

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches poll for the seventh week in a row on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 12-0 with a road sweep at Cal State Northridge over the weekend that also clinched the team their first-ever Big West regular season title.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Additionally, Rado Parapunov and Guilherme Voss each earned weekly awards from the Big West Conference. Parapunov was named Big West Player of the Week for the second week in a row after leading the ‘Bows with 32 over the weekend while hitting .362. Voss earned Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high eight blocks on Friday with seven kills.

The ‘Bows will close out the regular season with a pair of matches against UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Despite no fan attendance being allowed, both 7 p.m. matches will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories