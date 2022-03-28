The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 4 in the NVA/AVCA men’s Division I-II coaches poll on Monday.

After a two-match series sweep over Cal State Northridge last weekend, the Rainbow Warriors are 18-3 overall ahead of a road showdown at Long Beach State.

Additionally, Hawaii was ranked No. 8 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings released on Monday.

Hawaii will head to Long Beach for a pair of matches on Friday and Saturday in what will be the most crucial series of the year for both teams thus far.

The Beach (14-3) and the ‘Bows currently share the Big West Conference lead at 3-1. Moreover, LBSU is ranked ahead of UH in both the AVCA poll (2) and RPI rankings (1). UCLA (15-3) is currently the top-ranked team in the AVCA poll.

Friday’s match between Hawaii and Long Beach State begins at 4 p.m. HST and will be streamed on ESPN+, while the series finale on Saturday begins at 4:30 p.m. HST and will be televised nationally on ESPNU. Both matches will be played at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.