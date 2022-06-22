Just over a month after capturing a second straight NCAA title, University of Hawaii men’s volleyball standouts Jakob Thelle, Cole Hogland, and Filip Humler are once again national champions.

This time around though, they were on the sideline as coaches for the 13U Na Keiki Mauloa girl’s volleyball team who captured the 2022 AAU National Championship held last weekend at the ESON Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The team started the tournament ranked 33rd out of 38 teams and entered the tournament final with a record 11-1 and beat OTVA of Florida 25-15, 25-21 in the best of three championship.

Humler was the team’s head coach with Thelle and Hogland serving as assistants. The girls’ season started during UH’s tournament title run and provided inspiration to the girls as they geared up to make a run for themselves.

“It also was a big motivation for us to win for them. It shows all their hard work as well. While they were winning their own championship they were also coaching us and all their hard work brought us to gold,” Tianha Aldeguer, the tournament’s most outstanding player told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida.

“It was a really incredible, humbling experience coaching these young ladies. Seeing how they all got a taste of winning and being true champions because that’s what they are now, they are champions and just seeing how well they’ve grown over the whole year and how we have just seen them develop, it’s been a really humbling experience,” said Thelle.

Na Keiki Mauloa also won the 2021 title at the 13U division and as this group will move up to chase a title in another division, all three coaches who are eligible to return to UH next season anticipate being along for that ride as well, even if the anxiety of coaching appears to be much heavier than that as a player.

“From a coaching standpoint, I felt a lot more pressure or a lot more stress rather than when I play. It was like this weird kind of feeling. I can see why Charlie is always tense all the time. That whole aspect, it’s just a different standpoint and it’s kind of unreal,” said Hogland.