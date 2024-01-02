The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will open the 2024 season with a pair of non-conference matches against Loyola Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Friday, Jan. 5 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is 36-9 all-time in season-openers including a 12-2 mark under head coach Charlie Wade. Hawai’i has won 10 straight season-openers dating back to 2014.

UH returns three AVCA All-American starters from last season’s squad — OH Spyros Chakas, OH Chaz Galloway, and MB Guilherme Voss — which set a new program record for wins in a season (29) and advanced to the NCAA Championship match for the fourth consecutive year.

Head coach Charlie Wade begins his 15th season as the helm of the Rainbow Warriors. Wade is the second winningest coach in program history with 269 wins.

UH has a 95-8 (.922) record at SimpliFi Arena since the start of the 2017 season.

Wednesday is the “New Year’s Celebration” match and to celebrate the new year, the 2,024th fan will receive a special gift courtesy of the men’s volleyball team. First Hawaiian Bank is the sponsor of Friday’s “Ring Ceremony” celebration.

Following Friday’s match, the Rainbow Warriors will receive their Big West Championship rings during a post match ring ceremony. Visit the sports marketing table (located at Gate A) to participate in the promotions and win great prizes.

Both matches will have a first-serve time of 7:00 pm and will be televised on Spectrum Sports with radio coverage