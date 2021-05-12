UH men’s volleyball makes the rounds in local NCAA championship celebration

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team made the final stops of its national championship tour in Honolulu on Wednesday, visiting multiple locations across town as the team was commemorated by local officials.
In the morning, the team departed the UH-Manoa campus for Washington Place before the ‘Bows were honored by Gov. David Ige, who proclaimed that May 12, 2021 would become Rainbow Warrior day in the state of Hawaii.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
The team was also honored by Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale.
Democratic U.S. Rep. and former UH men’s volleyball player Kai Kahele also honored the ‘Bows on the house floor.
The ‘Bows had a drive-by celebration through Bishop St. and King St. as they drove downtown on their way back to campus.