UH men’s volleyball makes the rounds in local NCAA championship celebration

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team made the final stops of its national championship tour in Honolulu on Wednesday, visiting multiple locations across town as the team was commemorated by local officials.

In the morning, the team departed the UH-Manoa campus for Washington Place before the ‘Bows were honored by Gov. David Ige, who proclaimed that May 12, 2021 would become Rainbow Warrior day in the state of Hawaii.

‘We really strive to bring pride and joy to our community’ – 2021 #NCAAMVB National Champion @HawaiiMensVB honored with proclamation by @GovHawaii making May 12, 2021 “Rainbow Warrior Day” in the state of #Hawaii https://t.co/4SnMQ2yUjt #HawaiiMVB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/7AP5SWOjfg — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 12, 2021

The team was also honored by Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi at Honolulu Hale.

‘We did it for you guys. I’m thankful that you accepted me, and I want you to know that I gave everything I had for you’ – @HawaiiMensVB’s Rado Parapunov expresses gratitude for the islands as ‘Bows are honored by @MayorRickHNL at Honolulu Hale #GoBows @ParapunovRado 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/mA906ZIbTD — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 12, 2021

Democratic U.S. Rep. and former UH men’s volleyball player Kai Kahele also honored the ‘Bows on the house floor.

“Hawai’i is so proud of you, No Ka ‘Oi and Go Bows!” – Former @HawaiiMensVB player, U.S. Representative @kaikahele honors 2021 #NCAAMVB National Champion Rainbow Warriors on house floor #HawaiiMVB // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/lLkKUQ4HV2 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 12, 2021

The ‘Bows had a drive-by celebration through Bishop St. and King St. as they drove downtown on their way back to campus.