UH Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Charlie Wade cleared of misconduct allegations

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade has been cleared by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after a 17-month investigation into a sexual misconduct allegations.

U.H. Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl released a statement regarding the matter on Monday evening.

“We appreciate what SafeSport was established to do, and we believe this outcome is the right result. The way this situation was handled, though, was not fair for Coach Charlie Wade, his program, and his teams,” said Meisenzahl. “Safesport did not follow its own policies when it comes to implementing interim measures. His name, reputation, and ability to recruit were diminished for months while the process ensued, and the timing of the publication of the allegations (as the University of Hawaiʻi menʻs volleyball team was preparing to compete for the national championship) seemed malicious and without any regard for individuals involved, including our players.”

The allegations involved an underage female player during his club coaching days in the 1990s, and was first made public during the week of Hawaii’s National Championship Tournament appearance by a California Newspaper.

The Rainbow Warriors who remained ranked number-one in the latest AVCA coaches poll released on Monday, has started the season 5-0.

Up next for the ‘Bows, they will hit the road for the first time this season, facing 5th-ranked Lewis in Illinois on Friday, and Loyola in Chicago on Saturday.