The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is poised to make a strong statement to start to the 2024 season.

The reigning Big West Conference champions and last year’s national runner-up will open their season on Wednesday against Loyola-Chicago at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The team, with three returning starters – Spyros Chakas, Chaz Galloway, and Guilherme Voss finds motivation in a reminder of how the season ended a season ago, in a loss to UCLA in the national title match, being that for the first time since 2021 they won’t be unveiling a new national championship banner on opening night.

Senior outside hitter Spyros Chakas emphasized the team’s focus, saying, “Banner or no banner, we still got to do our job. Our number one priority is to go after it and do our best.” Reflecting on the team’s preparation, Chakas added, “Fall is always a slow start to the season… We are excited to play back-to-back weeks in front of our fans.”

The team faces the challenge of replacing key players, including All-American setter Jakob Thelle and libero Brett Sheward. Head Coach Charlie Wade acknowledged these changes: “We still have some question marks… We lost a couple of really significant pieces.” However, he remains optimistic, noting, “We have familiar faces returning, guys that played a lot and won a lot for us.”

Looking ahead, Coach Wade eluded that 6-foot-8 true freshman Tread Rosenthal might fill the setter position, with transfer Kevin Kauling also in contention. Returning contributor Eleu Choy is expected to play a significant role as well.

The team’s opening series against Loyola-Chicago is scheduled for next Wednesday and Friday night at SimpliFi Arena. Both matches will start at 7:00 pm and will be televised on Spectrum Sports.