The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is continuing to win big on the recruiting trail.

Its latest commitment comes from perhaps the top player in the 2025 class — Kamehameha star pin hitter Kainoa Wade, the son of head coach Charlie Wade.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Wade recently completed his sophomore season with Kamehameha, where he was named the HHSAA Division I tournament’s Most Outstanding Player despite the Warriors losing in five sets to Punahou in the championship match. Wade had 30 kills and 10 digs in the championship match.

Wade will be a junior at Kamehameha in the fall and won’t be able to sign until 2024.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while, of course,” Kainoa Wade told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Long time coming. … I’ve had it lined up for a little bit now but it’s good to get it out.

“I want to bring winning to this program and my whole life it’s been winning with the fans and everything. You don’t want to let them down, so try to bring more to them. I’m a Hawaiian myself, so being able to represent Hawaii in a broader stance is great and it’s going to be a great experience.”