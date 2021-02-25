UH men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade notches 200th career win in ‘Bows sweep

The No. 2 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 11 UC San Diego 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday evening as head coach Charlie Wade earned his 200th career victory.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-0 for the 2021 season, while Wade’s career record at the helm in Manoa is now 200-109.

Colton Cowell had a match-high 13 kills for the ‘Bows, while Rado Parapunov added 11.

Ryan Ka had a team-high 12 kills for the Tritons (0-2), while Blake Crisp had a game-high 31 assists.

The ‘Bows will return home to Oahu before flying out to California again for a three-game road series at UC Santa Barbara from March 11-13.