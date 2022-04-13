The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will conclude the regular season with a pair of matches against UC Irvine, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.
The Rainbow Warriors (20-5, 5-3 BWC), currently in second place in the Big West Conference standings, will try to lock up a top two seed in next week’s conference championship tournament, which UH will host at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, April 21-23.Hawai’i (20-5, 5-3 BWC) enters the final weekend of the regular season with a two-match win streak after taking both matches against UC Santa Barbara last week in Honolulu.
UC Irvine (10-13, 3-5 BWC) swept a two-match series against CSUN, winning in four in Northridge and in straight sets in Irvine.
UH leads the series with UCI, 43-22. The Warriors have won the last nine meetings and 13 of 14 since the start of the 2016 season.
From 2011-15, the Anteaters had won 10 of 11 against the Warriors.
With two wins, UH can assure a top two finish in next week’s Big West Tournament in Honolulu and a first round bye. The Warriors can finish anywhere between 1-5 in the standings.
UH is 1-5 in true road matches this season while the Anteaters are 7-4 at home.
UH’s 20 wins this season marks the program’s 11th 20-win season and the fourth 20-win campaign under head coach Charlie Wade.
Setter Jakob Thelle has 48 service aces on the year. The all-time single-season record is 54 held by Mark Presho (1993) and Clay Stanley (2000). The rally-scoring single-season record is 53 held by Pedro Azenha in 2004.
|MATCHES #26-27
|Who
|#4 Hawai’i (20-5, 5-3 BWC) vs. #14 UC Irvine (10-13, 3-5 BWC)
|Date | Time
|Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. PT and Saturday, April 15, 7:00 p.m. PT
|Location
|Irvine, Calif. — Bren Events Center
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF)
