The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will conclude the regular season with a pair of matches against UC Irvine, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors (20-5, 5-3 BWC), currently in second place in the Big West Conference standings, will try to lock up a top two seed in next week’s conference championship tournament, which UH will host at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, April 21-23.Hawai’i (20-5, 5-3 BWC) enters the final weekend of the regular season with a two-match win streak after taking both matches against UC Santa Barbara last week in Honolulu.

UC Irvine (10-13, 3-5 BWC) swept a two-match series against CSUN, winning in four in Northridge and in straight sets in Irvine.

UH leads the series with UCI, 43-22. The Warriors have won the last nine meetings and 13 of 14 since the start of the 2016 season.

From 2011-15, the Anteaters had won 10 of 11 against the Warriors.

With two wins, UH can assure a top two finish in next week’s Big West Tournament in Honolulu and a first round bye. The Warriors can finish anywhere between 1-5 in the standings.

UH is 1-5 in true road matches this season while the Anteaters are 7-4 at home.

UH’s 20 wins this season marks the program’s 11th 20-win season and the fourth 20-win campaign under head coach Charlie Wade .

Setter Jakob Thelle has 48 service aces on the year. The all-time single-season record is 54 held by Mark Presho (1993) and Clay Stanley (2000). The rally-scoring single-season record is 53 held by Pedro Azenha in 2004.