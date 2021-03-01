UH men’s volleyball claims top spot in AVCA rankings for first time since 2020

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the new NVA/AVCA Division I-II coaches poll released Monday, receiving 15 of 16 first place votes.
It was the first No. 1 ranking for the Rainbow Warriors since Week 8 of the 2020 season.
BYU, the previous No. 1 team in the rankings, fell to No. 2 after getting swept by Grand Canyon last Thursday. The Cougars are currently 6-2 for the 2021 season.
The Rainbow Warriors are currently 4-0 in 2021 and went 3-0 last week with a sweep over UC Irvine on Monday and consecutive sweeps over UC San Diego on Wednesday and Thursday. The ‘Bows do not play again until a three-game series at No. 4 UC Santa Barbara from March 11-13.
UH was ranked No. 1 for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season before splitting a two-game series with BYU. BYU was ranked No. 1 in the Week 9 poll, and then the season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rainbow Warriors and Cougars are not scheduled to meet in the 2021 regular season.