UH men’s volleyball claims top spot in AVCA rankings for first time since 2020

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the new NVA/AVCA Division I-II coaches poll released Monday, receiving 15 of 16 first place votes.

It was the first No. 1 ranking for the Rainbow Warriors since Week 8 of the 2020 season.

BYU, the previous No. 1 team in the rankings, fell to No. 2 after getting swept by Grand Canyon last Thursday. The Cougars are currently 6-2 for the 2021 season.

#AVCA 1-15:



1. Hawai'i

2. BYU

3. Pepperdine

4. UC Santa Barbara

5. Lewis

6. Grand Canyon

7. McKendree

8. Long Beach State

9. UCLA

10. Penn State

11. UC Irvine

12. NJIT

13. UC San Diego

14. George Mason

15. Ohio State — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) March 1, 2021

The Rainbow Warriors are currently 4-0 in 2021 and went 3-0 last week with a sweep over UC Irvine on Monday and consecutive sweeps over UC San Diego on Wednesday and Thursday. The ‘Bows do not play again until a three-game series at No. 4 UC Santa Barbara from March 11-13.

UH was ranked No. 1 for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season before splitting a two-game series with BYU. BYU was ranked No. 1 in the Week 9 poll, and then the season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rainbow Warriors and Cougars are not scheduled to meet in the 2021 regular season.