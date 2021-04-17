UH men’s volleyball caps perfect regular season with senior night sweep over UC Irvine

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team sent out its senior class in dominating fashion, sweeping UC Irvine 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 15-0 overall and closed out Big West Conference play at 10-0 in sweeping the Anteaters (2-13, 2-8). It is UH’s first undefeated regular season in program history.

After barely squeaking past UCI on Friday night, the ‘Bows left no doubt on Saturday night. Rado Parapunov led Hawaii with a game-high 13 kills, including a remarkable sequence in the third set in which he had five consecutive service aces. Fellow senior Colton Cowell added eight digs and eight kills, while Jakob Thelle had a game-high 31 assists.

Joel Schneidmiller and Francesco Sani each had nine kills to lead UC Irvine.

Hawaii will remain at home for next week’s Big West Tournament, which will take place at the Stan from Thursday to Saturday. After having clinched the Big West regular season title last week, the Rainbow Warriors will be the top seed and have received a bye into Friday’s semifinals. All Big West tournament games will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.