The No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team avenged a loss to UC San Diego earlier in the week with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over the Tritons on Friday evening.

After losing to UCSD in five sets on Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors left no doubt on Friday.

Spyros Chakas led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (14-3, 1-1 Big West) with a team-high 15 kills, while Jakob Thelle dished out a match-high 36 assists and three blocks for the ‘Bows.

Kyle McCauley had a match-high 17 kills for the Tritons (8-7, 1-2).

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a pair of home nonconference matches against Lewis, starting on March 10 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.