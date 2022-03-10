University of Hawaii men’s volleyball assistant coach Joshua Walker will depart for an assistant coaching position with the Baylor women’s volleyball team following the 2022 season.

The move was announced by the official Baylor women’s volleyball Twitter account, then confirmed by Walker as well.

Walker will join the program in May.

Walker, who played on the Hawaii men’s team from 2007 to 2011, joined UH coach Charlie Wade’s staff in 2016. In 2019, he wad named the AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Walker has been an instrumental part in UH’s rise as a national power, which culminated with the program’s first national championship in 2021.

In 2022, which will be Walker’s final season with the team, the Rainbow Warriors and 14-3 with a current No. 4 national ranking. The ‘Bows will host No. 12 Lewis for a pair of matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday and Saturday.