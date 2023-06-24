University of Hawaii men’s golfer Joshua Hayashida staged a dramatic comeback to win the 114th Manoa Cup on Saturday at Oahu Country Club.

Hayashida was down four with eight holes to go and edged eventual runner-up Kihei Akana.

Hayashida, a Hawaii Baptist alumnus, recently completed his freshman year at the University of Hawaii.

“It’s amazing,” he said after his victory. “I’m still in shock, like so many things that could not have gone my way this week and it was just everything went my way. Even yesterday and even just when I was four down. Everything just went my way.

“I wish I could say like I was thinking something and I was confident, but the whole time I just told myself ‘Just breathe. Drink water, eat some food. My mind went blank and I think that really helped me just went instincts kicked in and yeah, just everything I practiced went into motion from there.”

Florida International golfer and Punahou alumna Karissa Kilby won the women’s tournament on Friday.