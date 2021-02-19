UH men’s basketball wins thriller at CSUN

A Biwali Bayles 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining gave the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team a 75-74 road win over Cal State Northridge on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors jumped out to a 10-2 lead by the first media timeout and had multiple double digit leads in both halves, including a 60-48 advantage with 8:53 remaining. The Matadors stormed back to take a 74-72 lead on TJ Starks’ 3-pointer with 46 seconds left before Bayles banked in the game’s final points.

Starks led the Matadors (7-10, 3-6 Big West Conference) with a game-high 31 points off the bench.

Five players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors (8-7, 6-7 Big West), led by Junior Madut’s 23 points.

The ‘Bows and Matadors will meet again on Saturday for a 2 p.m. HST tipoff. The game at the Matadome will also be streamed on espn3.