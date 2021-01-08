UH men’s basketball wins Big West opener at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team opened Big West Conference play with an 88-83 road victory at UC Riverside on Friday evening.

It was also the first game the Rainbow Warriors (3-0) played against a Division I opponent during the 2020-2021 season.

Four players scored in double digits for the Rainbow Warriors, including a game-high 24 points from senior forward James Jean-Marie. Junior Madut added 21 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the ‘Bows, while Justin Webster had 10 points. Starting point guard Noel Coleman had 11 points despite fouling out.

The Highlanders (3-2) also had four players reach double digits in scoring, led by Arinze Chidom, who had 20 points. Zyon Pullin also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at SRC Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. HST.