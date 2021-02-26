UH men’s basketball uses big rally to down LBSU 78-76

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell behind by 16 points in the first half but rallied to edge Long Beach State 78-76 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Beach (5-8, 4-5 Big West Conference) jumped out to a 31-15 lead with 6:22 remaining in the first half and led 49-35 with 16:57 left in the second half, but the Rainbow Warriors (9-8, 7-8) went on a 41-22 run to storm ahead to lead 76-71 with 1:20 remaining in the second half.

Chance Hunter was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, while Justin Webster’s 15 points led the ‘Bows. However, the UH bench outscored the LBSU bench 42-4, with Jovon McClanahan (13), Justin Webster (12) and Mate Colina (10) reaching double digits.

UH and LBSU will meet again on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff. The game will not be open to fans but will be televised on Spectrum Sports. It will be the final home game of the season for the ‘Bows.