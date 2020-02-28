UH men‘s basketball tops Cal State Fullerton in penultimate home game

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got back in the win column by topping Cal State Fullerton 70-59 on Thursday night.

The ‘Bows (16-11, 7-6 Big West) wore pink “Mrs. Buggs” shirts during warmups before the game, honoring the mother of Drew Buggs, who passed away from breast cancer in October. Drew Buggs had a team-high 12 points and three rebounds for Hawaii at the half. He finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Buggs also made all six of his free throws.

Eddie Stansberry added 15 points while Justin Webster had 10 for UH.

The Rainbow Warriors had a hard time containing CSUF (10-18, 5-8) big man Johnny Wang, who finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also grabbed a game-high six rebounds.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is their annual senior night and final home game of the season, where on Saturday they’ll host UC Riverside at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.