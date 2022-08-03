The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is heading to Kauai this weekend.

The Rainbow Warriors will host a free clinic for local keiki at Kauai High School on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Boys and girls in the sixth grade or younger are welcome to participate. Campers will receive a free UH T-shirt while supplies last.

To register, contact Teddy Arroyo at teddy@wesconpw.com.

Saturday marks the school’s first official visit to the Garden Isle since a 2013 game against Chaminade in Lihue.