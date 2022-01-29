UH men’s basketball takes lead in Big West Conference standings with stunning rally over UC Santa Barbara

Prior to the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s game against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night, the Rainbow Warriors were given the opportunity they needed to claim sole possession of first place in the Big West Conference standings. Cal State Fullerton, the only team other than the Rainbow Warriors that entered the day unbeaten in conference play, fell to UC Riverside.

Needing a win to take the early lead in the conference standings, the ‘Bows rose to the occasion and stand alone, improving to 11-5 overall and 6-0 in Big West play after an improbable 65-62 win over the Gauchos at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It is the seventh consecutive win overall for the ‘Bows.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

A season-high crowd of 2,838 was on hand to see UC Santa Barbara got off to a torrid start to begin the game, leading 23-4 with 11:10 left in the first half. Hawaii responded with a run to cut the deficit to 25-18 with 3:28 in the first half, but the visitors regained a double-digit lead to take a 30-19 lead at halftime.

A 13-0 for Hawaii midway through the second half propelled the team to its first lead of the game with approximately eight minutes remaining. The ‘Bows led by as much as 57-50 with 3:24 remaining, but never had a comfortable lead until the sound of the buzzer. Calvin Wishart didn’t got the chance to attempt a game-tying 3-pointer, as he was stripped by Junior Madut as the second half clock expired.

Madut served as the catalyst for Hawaii with a team-high 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Kamaka Hepa added 13 points on 4-for-6 3-point shooting. As a team, Hawaii went 7-for-10 from 3 in the second half.

UCSB (6-8, 1-3) was led by the efforts of all-conference forward Amadou Sow, who had a double-double of 13 points and rebounds apiece, along with Ajay Mitchell’s team-high 16 points.

Hawaii hits the road next for a pair of games, starting with UC Riverside on Thursday at 6 p.m. HST. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.