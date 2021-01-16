UH men’s basketball swept by CSUB with Saturday loss

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lost its second consecutive game to Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday, slipping to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Big West Conference play with a 83-72 defeat at the hands of the Roadrunners at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors started the game on an 11-3 run, but not much went their way after that. The Roadrunners led by as much as 12 in the first half before leading 37-27 at the break. CSUB stretched its lead to 46-32 with 17:41 remaining, a deficit UH never caught up to as the ‘Bows could never cut it closer to seven the rest of the way.

Hawaii was out-rebounded 39-20 against the Roadrunners and turned the ball over 14 times compared to the team’s 11 assists. After winning its conference opener at UC Riverside last week, the ‘Bows have now lost three in a row.

Justin Webster led the way for the ‘Bows with 23 points and six steals, which were both game and career highs. Justin Edler-Davis had a team-high 22 points and a game-high seven rebounds for CSUB (9-4, 5-1).

Next up for the ‘Bows is a two-game road series at Cal State Fullerton on Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 3 p.m. HST and will be televised on ESPN3.