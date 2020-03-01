UH men’s basketball suffers 49-43 senior night loss to UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team had a damper put on its senior night festivities in an ugly 49-43 loss to UC Riverside on Saturday night.

The ‘Bows (16-12, 7-7 Big West) were cold all night, making just 16 of their 50 field goal attempts, including two of their 13 3-point attempts.

Samuta Avea was the only player for UH to score in double figures with 10 points. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. The Rainbow Warriors and Highlanders were knotted at 24 at halftime. Senior Zigmars Raimo was the leading scorer at the break with eight points, but he finished with nine points. Eddie Stansberry, the other senior on the team, finished with six points.

UC Riverside (16-15, 6-9) were led by Arinze Chidom, who scored a game-high 14 points. Callum McRae added a double-double of 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The ‘Bows will head to the road and face UC Davis on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.