UH men’s basketball stymied by UC Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team had its winning streak snapped with a 59-50 loss to UC Santa Barbara on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-5, 5-6 Big West) shot 18-for-54 from the field and 4-for-22 from 3-point range. James Jean Marie had 10 points for the ‘Bows and was the only player to reach double digits.

UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 7-2) controlled much of the game. Hawaii’s Justin Hemsley’s jumper with 9:08 left cut the deficit to 41-37, but the ‘Bows could get no closer.

Amadou Sow and JaQuori McLaughlin each had 14 points for the Gauchos, who extend their conference lead with the win.

Both teams will meet again on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will also be televised on Spectrum Sports.