UH men’s basketball starter Justin Webster enters transfer portal

Justin Webster, the starting shooting guard for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team for the 2020-2021 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hawaii G Justin Webster (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/ghyBdRS6Wg — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 16, 2021

Webster averaged 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Rainbow Warriors in 2020-2021, who went 11-10 with their fourth consecutive Big West Tournament first round exit.

Webster joined UH prior to the 2019-2020 season as a high regarded recruit, joining the ‘Bows over offers from Siena, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, San Diego and Eastern Kentucky, according to Verbal Commits.

Due to extended eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic, Webster will be a sophomore again in the 2021-2022 college basketball season.