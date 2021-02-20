UH men’s basketball squanders multiple big leads in overtime loss at CSUN

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team blew multiple big leads before falling 88-80 in overtime at Cal State Northridge on Saturday evening.

The Rainbow Warriors were without starting guard Justin Webster due to an undisclosed medical issue, but stormed to a 37-14 lead with 6:23 remaining in the first half, only to have CSUN cut its deficit to 39-32 by halftime. Senior forward Casdon Jardine paced the ‘Bows with 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

After CSUN opened the second half on a Brendan Harrick 3-pointer to cut the UH lead to 39-35, the ‘Bows steadily stretched their lead to 63-48 by the 11:18 mark, but the home team rallied again to tie the game by the end of regulation. The Matadors outscored the ‘Bows 13-5 in the extra period.

Darius Brown had a triple-double of 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to guide Cal State Northridge (8-9, 4-6 Big West Conference) to victory. TJ Starks added a game-high 28 points for the Matadors.

Jardine finished with a team-high 22 points for the Rainbow Warriors (8-8, 6-8 Big West), while point guards Noel Coleman and Biwali Bayles each added 15 points.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors will return to the islands for their final home games of the season in a two-game series against Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. while Saturday’s contest begins at 5 p.m. Both games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.