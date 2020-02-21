UH men’s basketball snaps losing streak with last-second win at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team topped UC Riverside 56-55 to snap its four-game losing streak on Thursday night.
Freshman Justin Webster had a game-high 18 points for the Rainbow Warriors (15-10, 6-5 Big West). All of his points came in the first half as the ‘Bows built a 37-23 lead heading into the break.
UH went cold just as UC Riverside went on a 22-2 run to retake the lead. But Dawson Carper’s putback with 31.1 seconds left proved to be the last points of the game as Callum McRae’s jumper with two seconds left fell short. McRae had 16 points to lead the Highlanders (14-14, 4-8).
Hawaii will stay on the road to take on Long Beach State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. HST and will be streamed on WatchESPN.