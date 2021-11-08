UH men’s basketball seniors Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz to miss 2021-2022 season due to injury

University of Hawaii men’s basketball seniors Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz will miss the entire 2021-2022 season for the Rainbow Warriors due to injury.

Both players, who were held out of the team’s exhibition victory over Chaminade on Nov. 1, were expected to be key contributors for the ‘Bows. However, both are expected back for the 2022-2023 season as super seniors.

Munoz transferred to Hawaii in the spring after after five years at Longwood, where the point guard led the team in points per game (13.0) and assists (2.9).

Avea, a Kahuku graduate, was a starter for UH in the 2019-2020 season but opted out of the 2020-2021 season.

The Rainbow Warriors will begin their season on Wednesday with the four-team Outrigger Rainbow Classic, starting with Hawaii-Hilo at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.