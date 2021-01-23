UH men’s basketball recovers with road rout over CSUF

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team broke a four-game skid in a big way on Saturday, walloping 76-53 Cal State Fullerton in the second game of a road back-to-back.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 2-4) were balanced offensively throughout the game, as four players scored in double figures. Junior Madut was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, while James Jean-Marie added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Justin Webster and Casdon Jardine both had 12 points each.

The Titans (4-5, 3-5) were out-rebounded 48-21. Tray Maddox Jr., the leading scorer on Friday, was the only CSUF player in double figures with 12 points.

The Rainbow Warriors will now return home to the islands in preparation for a two-game series against preseason Big West favorite and current conference leader UC Irvine. The first game begins at 7 p.m. HST at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Both games are not open to fans but will be televised on Spectrum Sports.