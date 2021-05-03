UH men’s basketball receives commitment from junior college sharpshooter Amoro Lado

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team gained a commitment from College of Southern Idaho standout Amoro Lado on Monday.

Lado, a 6-foot-2 guard, shot 46.6 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles during the 2020-2021 season.

“They have a good program going on there. After talking to the coaching staff and taking to coach (Eran) Ganot, the head coach, everything they were telling me and how everything was going down there, it just sounds like the perfect situation for me,” Lado told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Lado, who is from Nampa, Idaho, was a two-time State Player of the Year during his prep career at Vallivue High School. He will be considered a sophomore when he enrolls at UH and will have three seasons of eligibility.

“I think where I can help the most is just being a knockdown three point shooter and just being a play maker overall. Being able to make plays for myself and also being able to make plays for my teammates,” said Lado. “It took a while, because I wasn’t always the best shooter, not saying that I’m the best shooter now but I wasn’t always the greatest shooter just for myself. I had to work for it and I feel like everybody has their own journey. Some people need it sweet, some people need the grind and some people just got it just right when they’re born and for me, I needed the adversity, I needed the obstacles and I feel like that brought the best out of me,” said Lado. “Just going through a lot of things when I was younger and just dealing with a lot of adversity and overcoming it is just a good feeling and I feel like I needed that for sure. I’m glad I took the junior college route. It’s special. A lot of people don’t like JuCo but for me, I feel like JuCo is probably the best decision that I made as far as toughness and really just learning how to work and my favorite thing is just getting in the gym.”

Lado’s commitment comes on the heels of Kamaka Hepa signing to join the program. The program still has scholarships available to award to players prior to the 2021-2022 season, where it will aim to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

“I got to get right, I got to get my swimming right. I’m not too great of a swimmer but I feel like once I’m a good swimmer and I’m out there, I feel like I’ll be able to, I’ll really be an island boy for real.”

Other 2021-22 Signees

Jerome Desrosiers | 6-7 | 230 | Forward | Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada | Princeton

Brock Heffner | 6-7 | 215 | Forward | Grafton, Wisc. | Grafton HS

Kamaka Hepa | 6-9 | 220 | Forward | Barrow, Alaska | Texas

Juan Munoz | 6-0 | 170 | Guard | Morrisville, N.C. | Longwood