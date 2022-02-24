Down two starters, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team edged Cal Poly 63-54 on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii was without Noel Coleman, who is out for the rest of the season due to an orbital fracture, as well as Kamaka Hepa, who was not present due to family reasons.

The Rainbow Warriors jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first eight minutes of the game but carried a slight 28-27 advantage heading into the break. A 6-0 run early in the second half gave Cal Poly its first lead at 37-35 with 13:24 remaining.

With the game tied at 54 with less than two minutes remaining, 3-pointers by Jerome Desrosiers and JoVon McClanahan made the difference as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 14-9 overall and 8-4 in Big West Conference play, while Cal Poly drops to 5-20 and 1-12 in conference games.

Four players scored in double digits, led by Desrosier’s team-high 14 points, while McClanahan added 13 points and a game-high five assists.

For Cal Poly, Camren Pierce had a game-high 15 points.

The final home game of UH’s regular season is set to take place on Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield, where Junior Madut, Jerome Desrosiers and Mate Colina will be honored during senior night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.