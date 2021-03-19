UH men’s basketball player Justin Hemsley enters transfer portal

University of Hawaii men’s basketball forward Justin Hemsley has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to Verbal Commits.

Hemsley has played sparingly over his four seasons as UH, mostly at the power forward position, scoring 237 career points for averages of 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Hemsley has become the fourth UH player to enter the transfer portal following the 2020-2021 season, joining Justin Webster, Kameron Ng and James Jean-Marie. During the season, forward Manel Ayol entered the transfer portal as well.

Additionally, UH women’s basketball forward Kasey Neubert entered the transfer portal as well.