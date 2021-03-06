UH men’s basketball loses regular season finale at UC Davis

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 74-66 loss at UC Davis on Saturday afternoon.

Four players scored in double digits for the Aggies (9-7, 6-4 Big West), led by guard Ezra Manjon’s 16 points, while Elijah Pepper had a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Senior center James Jean-Marie had a game-high 19 points and a team-high eight boards for UH, which dropped to 11-9 overall and finishes 9-9 in Big West Conference play. It is the fourth time in five seasons that the ‘Bows went .500 in conference play.

Hawaii will enter next week’s conference tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 UC Riverside on Thursday in Las Vegas. Tipoff time, as well as the rest of the bracket, will be announced later.