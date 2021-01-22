UH men’s basketball loses fourth straight after struggling against CSUF

The struggles continue for the University of Hawaii basketball team. After falling 83-67 at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors have now lost four straight.

The ‘Bows (3-4, 1-4 Big West) trailed 42-35 at halftime as the Titans (3-4, 4-4) got 15 points from Tray Maddox Jr. and 10 from Vincent Lee. Justin Webster paced UH with 14 points and four 3-pointers at the break.

The deficit only grew for the ‘Bows as four players scored in double figures for CSUF, including Tray Maddox Jr. and Dante Maddox Jr., who scored 23 and 20 points respectively.

Webster finished with a team-high 20 points for the ‘Bows, while Junior Madut added 12 points.

Both teams will meet again on Saturday in Fullerton, Calif. for a 3 p.m. tipoff. The game will be televised on ESPN3.